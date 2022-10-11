Leading Kerry entrepreneurs take part in EY CEO retreat in US

Irish entrepreneurs pictured at the Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium during the 2022 EY Entrepreneur of the Year CEO Retreat in the US last week

FOUR leading Kerry businessmen were among a group of over 100 of Ireland’s best and brightest entrepreneurs who attended the annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year CEO Retreat.

The group – which included Edmond Harty of Innovalogix, Jim Breen of PulseLearning, John T O’Sullivan of BioAtlantis, and Paul Fitzgibbon of Ard Rí Group from Kerry – travelled to Austin, Texas and New York for the yearly retreat.

Mr O’Sullivan is a finalist in the International category of this year’s EY awards.

An EY spokesperson said the aim of the retreat was to support, inform, and challenge the entrepreneurs – a cohort that includes a mix of this year’s 25 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists and alumni from the awards programme– through inspirational talks from “international, political, and thought leaders”.

The entrepreneur group spent the week between Austin, Texas and New York city, where they participated in an programme of executive coaching and education, as well as sessions with the leaders of some of America’s most successful businesses.

“The CEO Retreat was a rare opportunity for our entrepreneurs to learn from the very best in business, entrepreneurship and academia. Year on year, it helps generate hugely valuable relationships for Ireland’s most prestigious entrepreneurs and helps to create opportunities that foster new relationships and help to unlock the immense opportunities for Irish businesses in Ireland, and overseas,” said Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme