Kerry Group launch app to help reduce food wastage

Kerry Group has launched a new tool to raise awareness of food loss and waste as it calls for collective action in encouraging food security.

The Tralee-based multinational food-and-ingredients giant’s new ‘Food Waste Estimator’ was launched last week to coincide with UN International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste Reduction.

The app allows consumers and manufacturers to quantify and understand the financial and environmental impact of reducing food waste either in the food chain or in the home.

With the UN estimating that a third of all food is wasted, the combined effort of consumers and manufacturers to reduce food waste can have a significant impact on creating a more sustainable food ecosystem and will be critical in solving the increasing global challenge of securing food security.

Using just a few simple inputs, Kerry’s innovative new estimator is designed to inform users about the impact that reducing food waste can have on our planet.

It provides information on the number of additional people that could be fed, as well as the amount of carbon dioxide and water that would be saved by making simple changes to reduce food waste.

‘Too Good to Go’, the world’s largest food-saving app, also provides useful food waste-reduction tips for consumers within the estimator.

In addition, the estimator enables food manufacturers to determine the impact they can have in reducing global food waste by using shelf-life-extension technology across their portfolios.

Research has shown that approximately 50 per cent of consumer waste could be prevented via shelf-life extension technologies – a saving which would meaningfully reduce world hunger.

Bert de Vegt, Kerry Group’s Global VP for Food Protection and Preservation at Kerry, explained the importance of reducing food waste.

“The UN awareness day is a reminder of the precarious global situation of food security. We all need to act, and as an industry we must take immediate action in eradicating food waste within the food system through new technology and innovating together,” he said.

“While Kerry partners with manufacturers to extend the shelf-life of products, it is important to remember that individual actions at home can also have a big impact. If the world reversed the current trend of food loss and waste, we could protect enough resources to feed three times the amount of undernourished people on the planet today,” said Mr de Vegt.

“Our new tool provides simple but actionable insights for both consumers and the food industry and shows the real impact that shelf-life extension technology can have on food products.”

As the market leader in conventional and clean-label preservation, Kerry said it understands shelf-life protection and extension to be the most actionable method in managing food waste both in the home and throughout the supply chains.

The group has pioneered breakthroughs in the highest food-waste categories of bakery and meat, including patented plant-based curing agents and nitrite-free solutions for listeria inhibition; innovative vinegar-based solutions for clean taste in low pH bread applications; as well as solutions for process and heat-treatment replacement in beverages.