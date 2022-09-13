Kerry female entrepreneurs encouraged to attend Women’s Enterprise Day

Female entrepreneurs and budding businesswomen from across the Kerry Local Enterprise Office catchment area are being encouraged to register for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day.

National Women’s Enterprise Day, now in its 16th year, celebrates female entrepreneurs’ success and inspires female start-ups.

The Kerry event takes place on Thursday, October 13, at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney. The day will kick off with a welcome address by Moira Murrell, Chief Executive of Kerry County Council followed by a networking event facilitated by Marie Wiseman of Wiser Marketing.

The keynote speaker will be Sonya Lennon, designer, broadcaster, social entrepreneur, and successful businesswoman. The day’s events will also include an interactive panel discussion with a business ‘Leading light’ hosted by MC Elaine Kinsella of Radio Kerry and RTE.

Kerry LEO’s Leading Light for the event is Emily Brick of Athena Analytics. Ms Brick founded Athena Analytics after returning to Ireland from Australia where she worked as a Senior Data Scientist for the Department of Education.

In late 2017 she founded Athena Analytics, an edtech company based in Tralee and the firm’s data tracker is now used in over half of Ireland’s secondary schools and in a growing number of schools in the UK and South Africa.