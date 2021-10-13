Kerry Airport in COVID-19 travel world first

Kerry Airport is the first airport in the world to provide tailored Covid travel information for passengers. Pictured at the announcement are Nicholas Gorman, CEO SafeScore (left) and John Mulhern, CEO Kerry Airport.

KERRY Airport has become the first airport in the world to offer passengers specifically tailored information to track all country entry requirements for the destinations and locations they may be travelling through.

The new system – which was unveiled last week – was designed in conjunction with Kerry-based IT firm Safe Score, which is based in Killorglin’s RDI Hub and was founded in 2020 with the aim of solving the problems experienced by passengers when travelling the globe in the wake of COVID-19.

Now, by clicking on the Important Travel Documentation icon on www.KerryAirport.ie website, passengers will be able to quickly find details of all the testing; COVID-19 travel documents; quarantine requirements and vaccine acceptance requirements in their destinations.

The CEO of Kerry Airport Ireland, John Mulhern, said the Farranfore facility was proud to work with SafeScore to develop the new system.

“Kerry Airport, unlike other airports and indeed airlines, has experienced good volumes of passenger traffic since the restrictions were eased in July. This is a welcome development, however, one of the biggest disruptors to the recovery of the travel industry has been a lack of clearly communicated data within countries and between countries,” said Mr Mulhern.

“We are proud to partner with SafeScore, a local company, to bring the latest COVID-19 information to our passengers,” he added.

CEO and Lead Founder of SafeScore, Nicholas Gorman, said the firm is grateful to Kerry Airport for working with them.

“We have all the data airports and airlines needed to ensure smoother transitions, and improve the customer experience. Some of the important data points we include are child PCR testing ages, locator form information, specific vaccine requirements, and more,” he said.

“We are origin- and destination-specific, so we tailor our data according to the routes required. Our database is a one-stop-shop for information on global travel restrictions and requirements”.