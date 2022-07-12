Kerry

Former Kerry Airport boss Bellew up for top job at crisis hit Dublin Airport Authority

Simon Brouder

THE former head of Kerry Airport, Peter Bellew, has emerged as a contender to succeed Dalton Philips as Chief Executive of the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA).

Mr Bellew – who lives in Fossa with his family – was a Director and subsequently the General Manager of Kerry Airport from 1993 until 2006.

He subsequently moved to senior management roles with Ryanair and Malaysian Airlines before joining EasyJet as Chief Operating Officer in 2019. He stepped down from his role with EasyJet on July 1 to “pursue other business opportunities”.

It has been reported that Mr Bellew is one of a number of aviation executives who have been approached by the DAA to take over the running of the crisis-hit Dublin and Cork airports operator.

