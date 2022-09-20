Five Kerry companies awarded the gold standard by Origin Green

FIVE Kerry companies have been included in the latest list of Irish food and drink producers to attain Gold Membership status in the Origin Green programme.

In all 55 food companies achieved the gold standard in recognition of their industry leading sustainability ambitions in 2022.

The five Kerry companies to achieve the status are; Kenmare Select, Kerry Group, Kush Seafarms Ltd, Lee Strand Cooperative Creamery Ltd and Nutramara Ltd.

Since the establishment of the awards in 2020, 130 Irish food and drink companies have been awarded Gold Membership.

The annual Gold Member event, now in its third year, acknowledges the efforts of companies which have achieved exceptional annual performance on their sustainability targets in areas such as raw material sourcing; water and energy efficiency; waste reduction; packaging; and social sustainability based on the assessment of its independent verification authority.“

“It’s wonderful to see the range of awardees from all areas of the industry this year, as the assessment of Gold Membership allows smaller companies to be recognised alongside large organisations for the strength of their sustainability achievements,” said Deirdre Ryan, Director of Origin Green and Sustainable Assurance at Bord Bia.

Origin Green is the only sustainability programme globally to measure and monitor sustainability across an entire national food supply chain.