Teagasc: assessing the Rhododendron threat on farms

Invasive plant species are a significant threat to biodiversity; they can negatively impact on native species, transform habitats and threaten whole ecosystems.

Rhododendron Ponticum is a large perennial evergreen shrub and is considered an invasive species in Ireland. It was introduced to Ireland during the 18th Century as an ornamental garden plant because of its attractive flowers.

Rhododendron Ponticum thrives on acidic soil and has escaped into the west, north-west and south-west of the country.

It is estimated that 26 per cent of the island of Ireland is covered with land suitable for establishment and spread of Rhododendron, making it a national concern, and presents a huge challenge for farmers to control it.

Once Rhododendron is well established, it smothers the ground and prevents other plants like our native grasses and flowers from growing. If allowed to grow out of control, it can lead to encroachment of walkways, watercourses and roadways and, in some cases, lead to land abandonment.

The foliage is unpalatable to livestock; however, if animals are hungry and graze Rhododendron Ponticum, they can become seriously ill due to its toxicity.

Rhododendron is easy to recognise. The leaves are waxy and oval shaped, the upper side of the leaf is dark green in colour, while the lower side is paler and hairless.

They produce flowers when around 10 to 12 years old in the summer months.

The flowers are bell shaped and are held in large clusters, and the fruit is a woody capsule containing several seeds that can persist on the plant for up to three years.

The reason Rhododendron is so invasive is because each flower head can produce between 3,000 and 7,000 seeds, meaning a single Rhododendron bush can produce over 1million seeds per annum.

On a farm visit recently, I saw a Rhododendron branch thrown on the ground with new growth in several places along the stem.

A combination of chemical treatment and non-chemical treatment can be employed to control an infestation of Rhododendron. Remember, cut Rhododendron grows vigorously, a mature plant can be mechanically uprooted where-as younger plants can be easily hand pulled.

It is important to survey your land and assess what amount of Rhododendron growth is present. This will involve marking on a farm map where you have found Rhododendron and whether these plants are flowering or younger plants.

You should then clear infested sites from all large flowering plants to prevent any more seeds from spreading and clear any visible smaller plants.

In the following few years, re-survey your land to check for any plants that may have been missed and remove them before they are large enough to begin flowering.

If using a herbicide, it is recommended to apply directly to the stem. This involves making two cuts on either side of the stem, close to the base with a hatchet, and spray approximately 25 to 50 mls of herbicide solution directly onto each cut.

To keep track of what plants have been treated, you can add blue colour dye to the herbicide; this can also help prevent over-treatment and excessive herbicide use.

Foliar spray is less effective in treatment of Rhododendron as its leaves have a thick, waxy coating, which reduces the amount of herbicide that can be absorbed by the leaves.

You can treat Rhododendron at any time of the year, however results will be visible quicker if treatment is applied in spring or summer.