Teagasc: assessing the Rhododendron threat on farms

Rhododendron Ponticum is an invasive species; farmers face a major challenge to control it

Eamonn Dempsey, Teagasc adviser

Invasive plant species are a significant threat to biodiversity; they can negatively impact on native species, transform habitats and threaten whole ecosystems.

Rhododendron Ponticum is a large perennial evergreen shrub and is considered an invasive species in Ireland. It was introduced to Ireland during the 18th Century as an ornamental garden plant because of its attractive flowers.

