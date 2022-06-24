Tackle emissions, but don’t ignore food consequences

ICMSA President Pat McCormack has insisted that environmental and emissions policies must be adjusted in light of the increasing problems with food security and supply.

Mr McCormack was speaking from Brussels, here he led an ICMSA delegation lobbying Irish MEPs.

Mr McCormack reported back positively, saying that politicians are becoming increasingly aware that introducing or considering curbs on farming and food production needs to be accompanied by an examination of certain impacts on food supply.

He said, however, that such attention should have been in place as far back as five years ago.

“No one disputes the need for progress on emissions; ICMSA certainly does not,” he said. “But we urge everyone, whether in the Commission, the European Parliament, or the Irish Government, to pause for a minute and begin to ‘join the dots’ on where these really punitive restrictions are going to leave us in terms of food production and feeding our populations.

“It’s just not realistic to imagine that attacking commercial farming in the way we are seeing in Ireland – and the ACRES announcement just this week was a perfect example – will not have a profound effect on food production in volumes and then in terms of price to consumers.

“No one can say that they weren’t told; it’s a very basic sequence and ICMSA is going to insist that everyone acknowledge that they see where the present policy of attacking commercial farming is going to inevitably bring us.

“That’s what we are doing in Brussels today, and I have to say that we detect a change in attitude as recent events have shown that the completely over-simplistic version of food and the environment that was unquestioningly accepted by too many is now already throwing up problems every bit as serious as the ones it was designed to solve,” the ICMSA President added.