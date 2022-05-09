Kerry Group open new €38 million facility in South Africa

KERRY Group has completed it’s latest expansion with the opening of a new manufacturing plant in South Africa.

The Tralee based multinational food and ingredients giant opened the new €38 million facility in the south eastern KwaZulu-Natal province on Monday.

Located about 50km west of Durban in Hammarsdale the 10,000 square metre factory will produce “sustainable nutrition solutions” that will be sold across the entire African continent.

The plant is now the most advanced taste ingredients manufacturing facility on the entire African continent.

Kerry Group has had a presence in Africa for 11 years and the Group says the new plant is well positioned to help it expand its operations in east, central and west Africa.

“Kerry has had a presence in South Africa since 2011 and our success has been based on our ability to deliver truly authentic African taste by identifying traditional food and flavours and re-imagining it into today’s modern context,” said Kerry Group Vice President for Sub Saharan Africa Paul Hewitt.

“South Africa is in a unique position to service East, Central as well as West Africa and we look forward to working with food and beverage companies to create products that will be enjoyed across the continent,” said Mr Hewitt.

Kerry Group has also announced plans to expand its Development and Application Centre in Nairobi, Kenya to support customers in eastern Africa and develop sustainable food processing for the continent.

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon said the opening of the new facility was a significant day for the Group.

“The opening of the facility in Hammarsdale is a significant step forward in helping to realise our vision of creating a world of sustainable nutrition,” said Mr Scanlon.

“For 50 years, Kerry has focused on meeting local consumer needs grounded in great taste –one of the most important criteria in any food or beverage. Our suite of world leading technologies combined with our expertise and now this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility ensures that we can continue to work with our customers to produce great tasting, nutritious products that are respectful of our planet,” he said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony South Africa’s Deputy Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition, Nomalungelo Gina said the new factory is a key strategic investment in the region that will help drive equitable and inclusive growth.