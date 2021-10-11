Iveragh gears up to support Pink Run

The Iveragh area is planning to do its best for a fine cause – and preparations are well underway for the Iveragh Athletics Club-organised Great Pink Run in support of Breast Cancer Ireland.

The athletics club’s Colette O’Sullivan explained that a couch-to-5k group was organised in recent weeks, and the Great Pink Run will mark the group’s first crack at the 5k. The event coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and aims to support a charity whose goal is to help speed up research into the illness and improve treatment options for patients.

“It’s taking place on Sunday, October 17,” Colette told The Kerryman. “It starts at 11am, and the start-finish point will The Market House [Fitzpatrick’s Spar express, Cahersiveen].

“The group decided they wanted to do something for charity, and they chose something that has affected everyone directly or indirectly.”

Donations will be taken on the day, and Colette said that participation is open to everyone – including those who may not have already expressed an interest in taking part in the Couch-to-5k group. Anyone who takes part can take on the route at whatever pace they choose, and Colette suggested that dressing in pink, while certainly not mandatory, might fit in well with the day’s theme.

“We are also organising a kiddies dash,” she added, “and this will involve three laps of the fair field behind the Market House.”

Further information on the Glanbia- and Joe Duffy Group-supported run, as well as the charity itself, is available at www.breastcancerireland.com/.