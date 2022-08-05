IFA insist current markets justify strong prices for Irish beef

Market conditions are favourable for beef as prices in key export markets stabilise and even strengthen.

IFA National Livestock Chair Brendan Golden said that tighter supplies of suitably finished cattle are adding to the increased demand for cattle being seen from factories this week.

Almost 1million cattle have been processed during 2022. This represents an increase of nearly 90,000 head – or 10 per cent – on the same time-frame in 2021. Prime cattle throughput has increased by 45,677, with cow throughput increasing by 34,122. Mr Golden said cattle supplies off grass are expected to remain steady, and with cattle throughput operating very strongly in the north of Ireland, there is an expected increase in demand for exports of forward store and finished cattle as the year progresses.

“There is room for stronger beef price returns in the market place with the Irish Prime Composite Price at €4.82 per kilogramme now a full 19 cents per kilogramme below the Prime Export Benchmark Price of €5.01 per kilogramme,” an IFA statement read this week.

“Attempts by factories earlier this week to reduce quotes further did not succeed, and as the week has progressed, prices offered to secure cattle increased, €4.90 per kilogramme and €5.00 per kilogramme [have] been offered to secure steers and heifers with higher prices for larger and specialist lots despite lower quotes.

“Demand for cows is strong, P grades are starting at €4.40 per kilogramme, O grades at €4.60 per kilogramme with R/U grades making €4.80 per kilogramme to €5.00 per kilogramme...R/U grading Young Bulls are making €4.80 per kilogramme to €5.00 per kilogramme.”

Mr Golden said live export trade has performed well in 2022, with cattle exports running 13 per cent ahead of 2021. There were more than 215,000 cattle exported from Ireland up to July 10 of this year.

The IFA National Livestock Chair said exports of weanlings are ahead of previous years, and this has been driven by the increase in cattle being exported to third-country markets. Increases have also been seen among customers in the EU.

He added that it is vital for competition in the weanling market that the strong exporter activity continues into peak weanling sales; and that factory prices are strong to maximise competition between finishers and exporters for weanlings.