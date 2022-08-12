IFA call for Budget 2023 to help agriculture sector

IFA President Tim Cullinan has said next month’s Budget will provide an opportunity to introduce tangible measures to support Irish agriculture.

Mr Cullinan said measure beyond funding diverted from CAP are needed to boost on-farm sustainability. The association’s full submission is available to view at IFA.ie.

“Budget 2023 gives this Government the chance to demonstrate just how committed they really are to supporting the agri sector, and how much they truly understand the on-farm challenges arising from the inputs price hike,” Mr Cullinan said.

The Association’s Farm Business Chair, Rose Mary McDonagh, said in addition to accelerated capital allowances and VAT exemptions for emission-efficient investments, the IFA is calling for a new ‘Roof-top Solar Scheme’ (RTSS) and a new ‘Anaerobic Digestion Support Scheme’ (ADSS) financed by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

“This must be separate from TAMS, to support increased investment in renewable energy sources on-farm,” she said. “No specific allocation for solar panels or anaerobic digestion exists within the €8billion National Home Energy Upgrade Scheme recently announced.”

The IFA also called for the Government to maintain existing agri-taxation measures to support sustainable growth; agricultural activity asset transfer; and balanced rural development for the next three years.

The submission also identifies the need for all temporary flexible arrangements and maximum permissible co-financing under the EU Emergency Crisis reserve; the Common Agricultural Policy; and allocations from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve to be utilised to combat the current on-farm input crisis.