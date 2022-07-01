Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Heavy-soils event takes place on Athea man’s farm land

Teagasc Expand
The walk in Athea Expand

Close

Teagasc

Teagasc

The walk in Athea

The walk in Athea

/

Teagasc

kerryman

By Meabh Dore, Teagasc

Last Wednesday, a Teagasc Heavy Soils Event took place on the farm of John Leahy in Athea, County Limerick.

John has been a farmer in the Teagasc/KerryAgribusiness joint programme and in the Heavy Soils programme for nearly 10 years. The event last week showcased the work from the programme and John’s achievements.

Privacy