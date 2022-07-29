Hackett in organic trade mission

Senator Pippa Hackett has led a high-level trade mission to Germany to promote the sale of organic Irish foods.

The Minister of State’s visit coincided with BIOFACH, described as one of the world’s leading trade fairs for organic produce. Bord Bia had a stand at the Nuremburg event, which ran until Friday, July 29.

The Minister intends to support Irish organic food companies as they meet international buyers, and she pointed out that organic seafood exports alone were valued at €98million in 2021, giving an idea of the sheer size of the market.

“The German organic market is the largest in Europe in terms of value and was worth €15.9billion in 2021,” she said.

“I am delighted to be travelling to Germany to help to secure a viable future for organic farming in Ireland by developing market opportunities for Irish organic produce.

“Organic produce will continue to expand its appeal to consumers who are increasingly conscious of their own impact on the environment and who wish to support sustainability in the farm to fork journey.”

“In Ireland, we have underpinned our long-term commitment to the sector by proposing an indicative allocation of €256million under the new CAP Strategic Plan for the period 2023 to 2027. This is a significant five-fold increase in funding for the sector compared to the previous CAP period.

“Last week I announced proposed significantly enhanced payment rates for farmers and I encourage all farmers to give serious consideration to the benefits of organic farming.

“My visit to Germany this week is to help ensure that there are market opportunities for the expanding range of Irish organic output.”