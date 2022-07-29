Equines are set to be part of TAMS scheme from 2023 onwards

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said that he plans to include investments in the equine sector under TAMS (Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes) under the next Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) regime from the start of 2023.

His comments have been welcomed by the Irish Farmers’ Association, including the association’s Horse Project Team Chair Richard Kennedy.

“The IFA Horse Project Team, along with the full IFA Executive and leadership, have fully supported the inclusion of horse farmers in the TAMS scheme and I am delighted to hear the comments by The Minster last week,” Mr Kennedy said in recent days

“Farmers involved in breeding and rearing horses require assistance, and they should be able to avail of TAMS grant funding, and it is only correct that the omission of this sector of Irish agriculture is now going to be corrected in the next CAP.

“IFA are ready and willing to engage with The Department of Agriculture officials regarding on investment requirements on horse farms and ensuring that all genuine farmers with horses have the opportunity to avail of these TAMS supports,” he added.

He pointed out that the average farmer breeder in this country has up to five mares, and these farmers are the backbone of the thoroughbred and sporthorse bloodstock.

The horse sector contributes €2billion to our economy annually, he added.

“There has been an ongoing campaign over the past year to get to the point where horse farmers could avail of supports in the same way as other farmers can under the TAMS on farm investment scheme,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Members of the IFA Horse Project Team, along with many other grassroot IFA members, have helped put the case to our politicians to get equine included, and it is great news to hear the Minister state that he intends this to happen under the next CAP.”