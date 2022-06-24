Curran selected as chair of IFA’s Organic Project Team

John Curran has been appointed as the IFA’s new Organic Project Team Chairperson.

Mr Curran, who is himself an organic farmer, recently completed a term as chair of the organisation’s Meath brand. He previously represented the National Livestock Committee on the Organic Project.

He replaces Nigel Reneghan.

Mr Curran and his wife and family run a mixed organic farm in County Meath after he converted to organics in 2007, when he began producing organic beef and lamb. He recently began producing organic oats.

He also sits on the Department of Agriculture’s Organic Strategy Group and took part in forming the review of the organic-food sector and a strategy for its development from 2019 to 2025.

“I see organic farming as a viable alternative for Irish family farms, and organic farming will play a part in helping to achieve climate targets,” Mr Curran said following his appointment.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said that the National Officers Committee appointed Mr Curran because of his passion for organic farming, as well as for his experience as an outgoing County Chairperson.

“I wish John well in the role in what is an important and growing sector and want to thank Nigel for his contribution over the last four years” Mr Cullinan said.