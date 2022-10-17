Could organic farming be a viable option for your farm?

As part of the Climate Action Plan launched last November, DAFM have set a target of achieving 7.5 per cent of the utilisable agricultural land area to be farmed organically by the end of 2027.

There are currently 74,000Ha being farmed organically, with a further 29,000Ha undergoing organic conversion. The target is to have 335,000Ha farmed organically by 2027.

The Organic Farming Scheme, which provides financial assistance to organic farmers, is set to open for new applications. Payment rates will increase in 2023, as proposed in the CAP Strategic Plan submitted to the EU Commission, with a total of €256million from 2023 to 2027 proposed in funding for the Organic Farming Scheme.

Payment will vary depending on enterprise either drystock, tillage or dairy; for example, a drystock farmer would receive a participation payment of €2,000 in the first year and €1,400 thereafter, along with a payment of €300 per hectare in years one and two (in-conversion) on the first 70 hectares and €60 per hectare if more than 70 hectares.

Then, once fully converted to organic, from years three to five, a payment of €250 per hectare on the first 70 hectares and €30 per hectare thereafter applies.

A combination of increased financial supports available to organic farmers, increased input costs and low profitability of conventional systems has seen a huge spike in interest in organic farming.

Bord Bia is working closely with existing Irish organic processors to expand existing organic markets and to also seek out new markets both nationally and internationally. The value of the Irish Organic market is presently valued at €260million (2021) and is expected to increase to €360million by 2025.

There is a perception that organic farming is difficult, with a lot of regulation involved and low levels of productivity, but the reality is quite different. High stocking rates can be achieved and organic products are capable of obtaining a premium price.

If interested in organic farming, it is important to familiarise yourself with the organic standards. Talk to someone you know who has converted to organic farming and discuss their situation and how they found the whole conversion process.

If you attend Teagasc/DAFM organic demonstration farm walks and information meetings, you will learn first-hand about the practicalities of organic farming and be able to meet staff from organic certification bodies, the organic unit of the DAFM and Teagasc.

One of the main challenges for a farmer who applies for organic status is the prohibited use of fertilisers and chemicals (herbicides) on the farm and how productivity can be maximised in their absence. The organic-conversion plan provides a detailed description of management practices on the farm, such as soil analysis, weed control, clover inclusion, faecal analysis, stocking rate, housing and veterinary.

White clover is the engine that drives productivity on organic farms and can fix in excess of 100kg of N/Ha annually. Red clover can fix in the region of 200 kg N/Ha annually and can be a high-yielding, high-protein feed for wintering animals.

The highest standards of animal welfare are obligatory, if an animal is suffering it must be treated and the necessary permission must be sought from the vet. Once you have investigated organic standards, you can make an informed decision about converting to organic production.

The next step is to choose an Organic Certification Body (OCB) and get an application pack. The Organic Certification Body provides an inspection and certification service for all organic production units in Ireland.

Submit an application form and conversion plan to the OCB, and in due course you will obtain an Organic Licence to become a registered Organic Operator.

You must then complete an organic principles course and apply to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to join the Organic Farming Scheme. A two-year conversion period is required before a farm is given organic status.