Controlling parasites in the summer time

The recent mild and humid weather conditions have meant that, once again, animals are heading into the season for stomach and gut-worm problems on farm.

Worms need warmth and moisture to develop, and in the summer their lifecycles can be complete in as little as three to four weeks.

With the large number of eggs that are produced, a small worm burden can quickly become a large problem on farms, leading to scour and ill-thrift, particularly in young animals.

While stomach and gut-worm burdens predictably increase over the grazing season, lungworm outbreaks remain unpredictable.

Animals should be closely monitored, particularly first-season grazers, for any signs of coughing, and the group treated as soon as possible if lungworm is suspected.

Spring-born suckler calves do not usually need treatment for stomach or gut worms until around weaning time, when their grass intake increases.

Dairy-beef calves and autumn-born sucklers will need to be monitored and treated, if necessary, throughout the grazing season.

A faecal egg count six to eight weeks after turnout can be used as an indication of when the first treatment might be needed for these calves, as the pasture worm burden will be low early in the season.

Coccidia infection can often be a problem in calves early in the grazing season, and a dung sample can help distinguish this from a worm problem as a different treatment is required for Coccidia.

One of the most effective ways to manage the worm burden on the farm is with pasture management.

Pastures that have been grazed by calves in the previous season, particularly in autumn, are likely to be more contaminated.

Grazing of these high-risk pastures by autumn-born or dairy-beef calves should be avoided at this time of year as they are the most susceptible to worms.

Grazing adult animals, sheep or second-season grazers on these pastures can reduce the risk as these animals will have developed some immunity to the worms or, in the case of sheep, are not affected by the same species of stomach and gut worms as cattle.

It is rare for adult cattle to show any clinical signs of stomach or gut worms, although lungworm can be a concern if they are exposed to very contaminated pastures or have not developed a good immunity to lungworm.

A comprehensive parasite-control plan can help prevent production losses before obvious clinical signs are seen. Controlling parasites is a complex problem and requires planning tailored to specific farms.

For this reason, a parasite control plan should consider parasite factors, weather, dung sampling, grazing management for an individual farm and should be adapted as the weather changes, for example, in very dry summers.

There is a newly developed Parasite Control Targeted Advisory Service on Animal Health (TASAH) available which funds a free veterinary consult on parasite control to address some of these difficulties.

Many farmers would have received a text message from the Department of Agriculture in recent months, encouraging farmers to avail of this new TASAH initiative aimed at combating the problem of anti-parasitic resistance.

This is a fully funded service and is voluntary and open to all cattle and sheep farmers in Ireland.

The service includes two faecal egg counts to test the number of worm eggs in a dung sample and the efficacy of any treatments given.

Current proposals mean that anti-parasitic medicines will require a veterinary prescription from December 1, 2022.

This means that, from December, farmers will need a prescription from their veterinary practitioners when looking to buy livestock wormers, or dips and pour-ons for external parasites.

Farmers will still be able to get these medicines dispensed from any licensed outlet where they currently buy these products, as long as they have a prescription.

More information on this service is available on the Animal Health Ireland website.

Obviously it has to be beneficial if farmers can achieve the same level of animal performance from lower levels of anti-parasite medicine usage.