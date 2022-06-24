Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Controlling parasites in the summer time

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

kerryman

Matt O'Sullivan, Teagasc Adviser

The recent mild and humid weather conditions have meant that, once again, animals are heading into the season for stomach and gut-worm problems on farm.

Worms need warmth and moisture to develop, and in the summer their lifecycles can be complete in as little as three to four weeks.

Privacy