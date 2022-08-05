Bord Bia appoints O’Toole as food agency’s new CEO

Bord Bia has announced that Jim O’Toole will be appointed as its new CEO.

Mr O’Toole, who is currently the CEO of Bord Iascaigh Mhara, will take up the position on November 1.

“On behalf of the Board I’m delighted to announce the appointment of Jim O’Toole as CEO of Bord Bia,” said Bord Bia Chairperson Dan MacSweeney.

“We welcome Jim to Bord Bia and the knowledge, experience and insight he brings to the role and to the organisation. His considerable experience in the agri-food sector, depth of international experience and strong corporate, strategic and operational expertise makes him an ideal leader to deliver strategic transformation, building on the great work of his predecessors and the rest of the Bord Bia team.

“We look forward to working with Jim and are confident his leadership will ensure Bord Bia continues to deliver on its strategic mission to promote sustainably-produced Irish produce to customers around the world.

“On behalf of the Board of Bord Bia, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Michael Murphy for his commitment and dedication to Bord Bia and the food, drink and horticulture sector during his term as Interim CEO, which has ensured the continued successful delivery of our new and exciting strategy, while navigating the key issues currently facing the industry and the organisation.”

The announcement was also welcomed by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, among other political figures.

“I know Jim will be a success as the new CEO of An Bord Bia,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.

“Jim brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and strategic understanding of our agri-food sector. I have worked closely with Jim in his current role as CEO of BIM, and he will be an excellent CEO for Bord Bia.

“This is a very exciting time for our agri-food industry and Jim will lead a very talented team during one of the most defining periods for our sector.

“I particularly thank Michael Murphy, who will continue to lead Bord Bia as Interim CEO until November. Along with Minister of State Martin Heydon TD, I look forward to leading a major agri-food trade mission to key Asian markets (Japan, Singapore and Vietnam) with Bord Bia and my Department, starting at the end of August.”

“I have no doubt that Jim’s experience will be invaluable to Bord Bia as we continue to position Irish food and drink produce in markets all across the world,” said Minister Heydon. “I look forward to working closely with Jim and the team in Bord Bia to the benefit of our farmers and growers, the food and drink industry, and Ireland’s overall economy.”