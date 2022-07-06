Car sales up as Kerry dealers hope for 222 reg boost

The number of new cars sold in Kerry increased marginally in the first half of 2022. Stock Image

THE number of new cars sold in Kerry has increased marginally this year but is still well behind pre-COVID levels.

The latest figures published by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that 1,460 new cars were sold in Kerry in the first six months of the year.

That represents an increase of just under seven per cent on the same period in 2021 but it is well behind 2019 figures.

While county-by-county figures were not provided, SIMI said that, nationally, sales in the first six months of the year are still 19 per cent behind 2019.

The figures were released to coincide with the beginning of the ‘222’ registration period, which began in July.

“Despite pent-up demand following two years of interrupted business, new car sales continue to drag due to supply constraints,” said SIMI Director General Brian Cooke.

“The industry is, as ever, optimistic that the new 222 registration period will help boost sales and attract vital trade-ins for the used-car market. Feedback from retailers is that July will be very busy, and consumers are advised to shop around for the best deals on new and used cars,” said Mr Cooke.