Call for funding to provide electric vehicle charging at hotels, B&Bs

Fianna Fáil Councillor, Michael Cahill has suggested that if Officials in the Departments of Tourism and Transport were seeking common initiatives to support a cleaner environment, they should introduce additional funding support to encourage B&Bs, Hotel and Guest House owners to install Electric Vehicle Chargers for their guests.

“This could be the simple way to extend the network of EV chargers throughout the country, encourage the changeover to EV transport and provide a service to those already driving EVs. Environmentally and business wise, this appears to be the way to go and we need to facilitate it in whatever way possible” stated Councillor Cahill.

“Currently a visitor to Glenbeigh, where I live, driving an EV, will need to travel 13km to Killorglin and queue there to use one of the two chargers. This is less than ideal, while a charger at the place they are staying would alleviate a lot of the pressure of planning one’s road trip” he said.

“If we can encourage many of the proprietors of these B&B’s, Hotels and Guest Houses to install EV chargers and we will help our Tourism business, we will help the Environment, while also reducing queues at our Public charging points” added Councillor Cahill.