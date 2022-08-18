Bridie and John celebrate 50 years of wedded bliss in Listowel Arms Hotel

Bridie and John Carroll from Killocrim, Listowel pictured here with family and friends as they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Listowel Arms hotel on Friday August 12.

Listowel’s Bridie and John Carroll marked a magnificent milestone in their lives together earlier this month as the couple celebrated an incredible 50 years of marriage with a beautiful ceremony in the Listowel Arms Hotel on Friday, August 12.

The venue was one that Bridie was intimately familiar with, having dedicated 33 years of her working life to the hotel, so it was then no surprise that the couple, along with their friends and family who joined them for the celebrations, were treated like royalty on the day of their golden anniversary.

Although Bridie had specifically told her daughter, Lorraine, that she wanted no big fuss made about the anniversary, Lorraine of course chose not to listen to her mom on this occasion and instead went all out to celebrate her parent’s big day.

Speaking to The Kerryman about how the celebrations went, Bridie described the day as “beautiful" and that it could not have gone better.

"It was beautiful. I worked in the hotel [the Listowel Arms] for 33 years so we said it would be the perfect place to have our celebration dinner. We got great service and my daughter, Lorraine, she put everything into it even though I told her that I wanted no celebrations or anything and of course, she went to town on it but it was really beautiful," she said.

Although their son could not make it on the day due to work, Bridie said that he made sure to send over a big bottle of champagne to make up for it.

Now, as for any secrets that she could impart to newlyweds out there just starting out on their own journey, Bridie said that she and John travelled a lot in their younger days and still go dancing every weekend together but mainly, she said her tips to everyone out there, married or not, would simply be this:

"My main advice would be to just enjoy life and to make the best of it," she said.

The celebrations in Listowel were also followed by some in Killarney too so it's very safe to say that the milestone occasion was well and truly marked.