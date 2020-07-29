Kerryman

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.7°C Dublin

Kerryman

Close

Premium

Borg Warner factory closure a devastating blow to region

The Borg Warner complex in Tralee&rsquo;s Monavalley Industrial Estate - set to close by March 2021. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

The Borg Warner complex in Tralee&rsquo;s Monavalley Industrial Estate - set to close by March 2021. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Borg Warner complex in Tralee’s Monavalley Industrial Estate - set to close by March 2021. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Borg Warner complex in Tralee’s Monavalley Industrial Estate - set to close by March 2021. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Simon Brouder

The devastating news that Tralee's Borg Warner plant is to close next year, with the loss of all 210 jobs, has come as a complete shock to workers; the local community and to Government agencies including the IDA.

On Tuesday afternoon staff at the plant in Monavalley Industrial Estate were called to a 'town hall' meeting with management who delivered the news every worker dreads.

Most work at the plant - which has been manufacturing motor parts in Tralee since it was established as Beru in 1986 - is to be wound down by Christmas and the plant will shut completely by March 2021.