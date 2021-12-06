Big night for O’Sullivan clan at St Brendan’s A.C awards night

Conor O'Sullivan, his mom Linda and brother Jamie who all received awards at the St Brendan's AC Awards Night in Ardfert on Friday last.

Last Friday was certainly a night to remember for members of the O’Sullivan family from Station Road in Ardfert as they collected an impressive three awards at the St Brendan’s Athletic Club (AC) Awards Night in that was held in the Ardfert Community Centre.

The awards night is an annual event aimed at honouring and celebrating all of the club’s athletes who have represented the club at county, Munster and national level.

It certainly was quite the outstanding year for the Ardfert family with the youngest of the bunch, Conor, a sprinter at U12 level, who accumulated his points with a gold medal in the turbo javelin at the Kerry Athletics county championships and followed up with a silver in the 60m sprint.

In addition to this, the young man also performed admirably at Munster level.

Showing that the athletic genes run in the family, Conor’s older brother Jamie returned to athletics at U16 level this year after a few years away from the sport and signalled his return with a gold medal in the 100m hurdles at the county championships and displayed his versatility with a silver in the shot.

As well as competing, Jamie has also been helping out as an assistant coach and is a budding club photographer.

And to cap a great night for the family, mother Linda collected an award for her double-silver medal performances in the county senior championships in the 100m and 200m. Linda is also club coach and joint PRO and it is her final year as a senior with masters’ athletics waiting for her next year.

Finally, the dominance of the O’Sullivan’s looks set to continue even further into the next generation with little Ellie set to join the competitive ranks in the near future.

The success of members such as the O’Sullivan family shows that St Brendan’s AC is a club on the rise.

The club has grown immensely over the past year and has a total membership of 182, with 50 adults and 132 juveniles. It also enjoys the use of the brand new all-weather Astro facility in the Ardfert Recreation Centre which has hugely enhanced the training experience.

The club is busy at the moment organising the inaugural Tom Kelly 8K run in January to honour Tom Kelly, one of the club founders in 1987 who passed away last year.