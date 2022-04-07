Big day out in store in Killarney as Munster and Connacht to go head to head

Launching the upcoming Junior Interprovincial Rugby match between Munster Rugby vs Connacht last Wednesday night were from from l-r: Ger Moynihan, Tom O'Leary, Liam Murphy. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Killarney Rugby Club will later this month get a chance to see the potential future rugby stars of tomorrow up close and personal when they play host to a Junior Interprovincial Rugby match between Munster and Connacht on Saturday April 23.

As the countdown continued to what should be a great day out for all involved, Liam Murphy from Killarney Rugby spoke to The Kerryman and said that it will be hopefully wonderful way to bring the rugby season to a close.

"It’s an interprovincial rugby match between Munster and Connacht and there will be a selection of different clubs and players from these different clubs there on the day. Especially as it’s bookending the season, it will be a great day out. The rest of the rugby is kind of finishing up around the end of April anyway so this match will be a fantastic way to finish the season,” he said.

"Junior rugby represents the bulk of amateur rugby on the island of Ireland, with the Interpro being the signature Junior rugby competition. It bookends the season and draws in players and spectators from close to 200 clubs. In fact, it is the only level beyond underage where provincial honours can be won by non-professionals and therefore the essence of the competition hasn’t changed since its inception in the late 60s,” Liam continued.

Gates will open on the day at 1pm with kick-off a little over an hour later at 2:30pm. In addition to the match, there will also be – weather depending – a BBQ as well on the day. Admittance will cost just €5 while there is free entry for all those U16.

For more details, please visit the Killarney Rugby Club website at https://www.krfc.club.