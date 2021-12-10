Banna Coastcare recognised with top prize at the 2021 Ocean Hero Awards

There can be no denying the amazing job that the team of volunteers in Banna Coastcare have done since the group’s foundation in 2013 and so it was only right and fitting that this past week saw their hard work recognised and celebrated.

The group took home first place in the Big Beach Clean Award category for Ocean Hero 2021. This category celebrates the groups who did incredible work over Clean Coasts’ annual Big Beach Clean weekend by hosting their own clean-up events.

The group – founded by Rachel Geary – started out mostly with friends and family in the first year but has grown and grown since then with volunteers from other groups joining and continuing to help out in clean ups over the years.

As part of their Big Beach Clean Up in September, 67 volunteers gave up their time where they collected approximately 30 bags of marine litter.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Rachel was understandably delighted with the group’s win, praising the amazing volunteers she works with.

“We are delighted! When they rang the other day to tell me, they were saying that it was an award to recognise our long-standing dedication to Banna. It was really nice to get the recognition after all these years, it’s a bit of excitement,” she said.

"I always get asked ‘why do you do it?’ and for me, it started out with just a love for Banna and being disappointed to see the litter on the beach. But then as the momentum grew and I was meeting volunteers, it’s actually now just something nice to get out and do. It’s positive, it’s short, it’s not a huge commitment and anybody can do it,” she continued.

"It’s just been so lovey to see the volunteers come over the years with their kids and then the kids growing up and looking to do their own beach clean up. The whole journey just been wonderful,” Rachel added.

Going on, Rachel said that one of the best and most satisfying parts of what they do is the fact that the results of their hard word are tangible.

"You go out, you do it, you meet a few lovely people, you’ve a bit of craic for the hour and the end of it, more often than not, we’ve collected at least 20 to 30 bags for each clean up. You're looking at it, it’s there in front of you, it’s taken off the beach and it’s really tangible and you can tell you’re making at least a small difference,” she said.

"Picking up litter, not just on the beaches, is just a simple little thing that we can all do that can have a big impact, both visually and environmentally. When you look at kids at their attitudes towards litter after doing clean ups like ours every few months, it’s amazing.”

“My little boy, he's only four, but whenever he sees litter wherever we go, he says ‘mom, we have to pick this up!' It’s a great lesson for them,” Rachel finished.

To find out more about Banna Coastcare, head to their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/BannaCoastcare