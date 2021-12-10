Kerry

Banna Coastcare recognised with top prize at the 2021 Ocean Hero Awards

Volunteers pictured helping to clean up Banna Beach back in September as part of the 'Big Beach Clean' organised by Banna Coastcare, Tralee Tidy Towns and MTU Kerry Green Campus. Expand
Founder of Banna Coastcare, Rachel Geary, pictured during September's Big Beach Clean Up. Expand
Martha Farrell, Rachel Geary and Maeve Ferris at the Big Beach Clean Up at Banna back in September. Expand

Volunteers pictured helping to clean up Banna Beach back in September as part of the 'Big Beach Clean' organised by Banna Coastcare, Tralee Tidy Towns and MTU Kerry Green Campus.

Founder of Banna Coastcare, Rachel Geary, pictured during September's Big Beach Clean Up.

Martha Farrell, Rachel Geary and Maeve Ferris at the Big Beach Clean Up at Banna back in September.

Fergus Dennehy

There can be no denying the amazing job that the team of volunteers in Banna Coastcare have done since the group’s foundation in 2013 and so it was only right and fitting that this past week saw their hard work recognised and celebrated.

The group took home first place in the Big Beach Clean Award category for Ocean Hero 2021. This category celebrates the groups who did incredible work over Clean Coasts’ annual Big Beach Clean weekend by hosting their own clean-up events.

