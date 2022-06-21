Ballyroe hosts ‘fabulous’ night of music in aid of Recovery Haven

Members of the Thomas O'Callaghan Band, Margarte McGrath, Mary Mckelligate, Mary O' Regan, Marian Barnes and Nicolas O' Mahony at the Recovery Haven Gala concert at the Ballyroe Heights Hotel Sunday evening - Photographer Mark O'Sullivan

Annie Cummins from Kansas and Kathleen Collins from Recovery Haven at the Recovery Haven Gala concert at the Ballyroe Heights Hotel Sunday evening - Photographer Mark O'Sullivan

Members of the Thomas O'Callaghan Band, Margarte McGrath, Mary Mckelligate, Margarete Mansfield, and Cathline McDonagh at the Recovery Haven Gala concert at the Ballyroe Heights Hotel Sunday evening - Photographer Mark O'Sullivan

Thomas O'Callaghan and Band performed a great set at the Gala Concert in aid of Recovery Haven in Ballyroe Heights Hotel on Sunday night. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Ballyroe Heights Hotel was the scene of a great night of music last Sunday evening as the venue played host an array of hugely talented musicians who were taking part in the Gala Concert organised in aid of the cancer support charity, Recovery Haven.

It was truly wonderul night of live music and craic as talents such as Mary Culloty O’Sullivan and Maedhbh Hanafin wowed the gathered audience on the night with their vocal range while the Thomas O’Callaghan and his band who were simply superb as per usual.

Other acts that impressed on the night were Davey Buckley, the Causeway Comhaltas, Roel Villones and Aoife O’Donoghue.

Recovery Haven themselves were delighted with how the night went, taking to social media to hail it as a “fabulous night”.

"What can we say about last night? We had such a fabulous night at Ballyroe Heights Hotel for our gala concert and want to say a huge thank you to our amazing performers, all of you who attended and everyone who made the night so special. We are overwhelmed by your support and generosity and thank you all so sincerely," the charity wrote on their Facebook page.