Ballyheigue’s ‘Half on the Head’ run enjoys its best year to date

On your marks, get set, go! James Lee, David Butler , David Kissane and John O’Sullivan pictured ready to hit the road in Ballyheigue at the weekend. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Jacqueline Morley getting ready to hit the road in Ballyheigue at the weekend. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Geraldine O’Regan, Catherine Walsh and Mary Diggin were well up for the 'Half on the Head' event in Ballyheigue at the weekend. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Dolores Collins and Jill Davis pictured in Ballyheigue at the weekend as they took part in the 'Half on the Head' event. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Rian McSweeney and Conor Sheehan were ready to tackle the hills at the 'Half on the Head' run in Ballyheigue at the weekend. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Elaine Mathias and Emily O’Regan were having a great time at the 'Half on the Head' event in Ballyheigue at the weekend. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Marisa Griffin, Mick Harkin and Sandra Naughton were all smiles before the start of the 'Half on the Head' event in Ballyheigue at the weekend. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Jumping for joy: Ruairi Hagerty, Culann O’Brien and Conor Dempsey pictured before the start of the 'Half on the Head' in Ballyheigue on the weekend. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

And they're off! Hundreds of runners set off in the 'Half on the Head' event in Ballyheigue at the weekend. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Ballyheigue was a hive of activity at the weekend as the North Kerry village welcomed hundreds of hardy runners for the Half on the Head half marathon as well as the 10k run, both events which returned to Ballyheigue after three years away due to COVID restrictions.

The main event of the weekend was a 13.1 mile run, voted “the most scenic run in Ireland,” which saw participants running a tough course along the breath-taking views that Kerry’s Wild Atlantic Way has to offer, beginning and ending in Ballyheigue.

“It was great to back. It was our first time back since 2019 and it went really, really well, there was a great turnout,” Mick Harkin, one of the event organisers, speaking to The Kerryman.

Not only was it a “great turnout”, but it was also the most successful outing for the Half on the Head run to date with over 400 participants taking part..

“The weather was ideal, not too hot, it was perfect running weather, not only was it great running conditions but it was also great conditions for the barbecue afterwards in Flahive’s Bar” Mick continued.

It wasn’t just locals participating in the return of the two events with runners from around the globe making their way to North Kerry to take part.

“There was a load of people from the states: California, Austin, Missouri, there was people from South Africa and Australia, there was also a lot of Europeans participating, a good few from Germany, Austria and the UK. It was great to showcase North Kerry to all of our visitors” he added.

Not only was there a brilliant turnout from those participating in the race but there was also a large turnout from supporters on the day, especially approaching the finishing line.

“It was great to see the amount of people on the day, both during and after the race, I would just like to thank all of the local organisers and volunteers who helped out, it couldn’t have functioned without them” Mick said

Derek Griffin broke his own course record to finish first in the half marathon, with a time of 01:13:43 whilst Trevor Cummins was first to cross the line in the 10k run, with a time of 00:36:47.