Ballyheigue’s annual ‘Slip to Shore' swim return hailed as a huge success by all

Ballyheigue was awash with swimmers and supporters alike this past Sunday afternoon as, for the first time since 2019, one of the village’s most popular events of the summer season made its very welcome return.

That event, of course, was the ‘Slip to Shore’, a volunteer led open-water 2km fundraising swim in which swimmers, keen to test themselves, take on the not so easy challenge of making their way from the pier at Ballyheigue all the way back to the beach.

All the money raised from the swim goes towards the Ballyheigue Family Resource Centre as well as to the Inshore Rescue Service.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Monday afternoon, Mick Harkin, who along with Marian Godley, organised this year’s event, said that the 2022 outing was a great success.

"It was absolutely brilliant. Conditions were a little bit choppy but pretty good overall. We had over 100 swimmers who arrived in Ballyheigue to take part which is great. They came from all over the country everyone seemed to enjoy it. This was the first year back since COVID so it was great to see such a great turnout,” he said.

"Basically what happened was it all starts off at Ballyheigue Beach before they get bussed back to the pier for the start of the swim. Everyone entered the water there around 4pm and everyone took off and started making their way back to the beach where they all got a great welcome from the strong local support so it was fantastic.

We want to say a big, big thank you to everybody who helped out with the event, from Kieran O@Sullivan in KOS Coaches to everyone involved in the safety aspect of it, the Inshore Rescue Service members, the Coast Guard and all the kayakers. Without them, this event couldn't happen and everybody was praising them. There was so much safety there, it was fantastic,” Mick continued.

The first male swimmer home on the day was Adrian Cosgrove in a time of 23:26 while the first female home was Michelle Hoar in 27:55.