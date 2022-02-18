Ballybunion Dippers to take the plunge next month in aid of Rescue Service

Launching the 'Freezin for a Reason' fundraising swim on Ladies Beach in Ballybunion last week were members of the Ballybunion Dippers swimming group and and the Ballybunion Sea And Cliff Rescue Service. The event on March 20 will be in aid of the Ballybunion Sea And Cliff Rescue Service. Photo by David Morrison.

Sunday March 20 at 12pm certainly can’t come fast enough for members of the Ballybunion Dippers as the group of hardy swimmers eagerly look forward to their ‘Freezin for a Reason' fundraiser they have organised in aid of the Ballybunion Sea And Cliff Rescue Service.

The event was officially launched this past week on Ladies Beach in Ballybunion, where the dip will take place, and if the words of Chris Power – a founding member of the Dippers – are anything to go by, it’s going to be an event you won’t want to miss out on.

Chris spoke to The Kerryman this week about the event and what she thinks makes the Ballybunion Dippers as a group and sea swimming so wonderful.

“We did a fundraiser last year called ‘Swim In Pink’ and that was only done over a couple of hours but we raised €2,000 from it and the Ballybunion Sea And Cliff Rescue Service, they were so obliging to us that day that we said ‘okay next year, maybe around St Patrick’s weekend, we’ll do a massive fundraiser’ for them [the rescue service] and so here are now, that’s where this event has come from,” said Chris.

“Their funding has been massively pushed down over the last two years because they haven’t been able to do their usual fundraising activities so we this is just about helping them out as much as we can,” she continued.

Going on, Chris said that the main aim of the day on Sunday March 20 is all about having some fun, spreading some joy and living in the moment which are just some of the main staples that the Ballybunion Dippers group are about.

"Because it St Patrick’s weekend, we’re calling it a ’Swim in Green’ and people are just going to dip and swim and have some fun. We’re then going to provide refreshments and music for people afterwards in the Sea & Rescue building. Basically, we’re all just going to plunge into the sea and have the craic. There will be buckets where people can donate as much as they want, there’s no specific amount. It’s just going to be a fun day out,” she continued.

It’s another fun chapter in the history of the Dippers group who started out with just four members and which now boasts over 75 people and Chris said that the group was a godsend for them during lockdown, saying that it was the only thing that kept them sane.

“It’s the very day that you don’t feel like getting in [to the sea] is the day you need to get in the most. When you're in the water, all you need to do is concentrate on your breath and concentrate on survival. It’s almost like a raw instinct and then you come out and you’re just zinging and the body and your mind is just alive. It’s a wonderful feeling,” said Chris.

Finally, Chris said she’s looking forward to welcoming as many people as possible to Ladies Beach next month for the fundraiser and in the meantime, if anyone wishes to donate to the GoFundMe page that has been set up by the Ballybunion Sea And Cliff Rescue Service, they can do so here.

Anyone wishing to join the Ballybunion Dippers can drop them a message on their Facebook.