Austin Stacks host Kerry’s first-ever Inclusion Cúl Camp

Naomi and Millie Masterson at the Austin Stacks Inclusion Cúl Camp. All photos by Domnick Walsh. Expand
Clodagh Hobbert, Cara Hobbert and Aisling Yates playing games at the Cúl Camp last week. Expand
Cian Fitzgerald endorsing the camp. Expand
Caoimhe Naughton having fun at the camp. Expand
Cara Hobbert having fun at the Cúl Camp in the Austin Stack&rsquo;s grounds in Tralee last week. Expand
Fun was the order of the day at the Austin Stacks camp. Expand
Children having fun under the watchful guidance of the coaches at the Cul Camp at Austin Stacks last week. Expand

Fergus Dennehy

This past Sunday saw a little bit of history made here in Kerry as the Austin Stacks GAA club hosted the county’s very first Inclusion Cúl Camp, an event that was attended by children from all over the Tralee area.

The camp, hailed as huge success by organisers, was created to give an outlet for children with additional needs and came about thanks to the efforts of a number of parents and the Austin Stacks club.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Caroline O’Shea, a member of the organising committee for the event said that she and everyone involved with the day was blown away by how well it had been received.

"It was absolutely amazing. The response from everybody was phenomenal and the most important thing was that the children had an absolute ball. It's the first event of its kind in Kerry and hopefully it will be the first of many and judging by the way it went, we said that we'll definitely be doing it again next year,” she said.

The success of the camp follows on from the success of the Austin Stack’s ‘Rock All-Stars’ initiative, which runs every Sunday at Austin Stacks. This initiative is an inclusive initiative undertaken by the club and is open to any child with a diagnosis, providing a safe space for children to engage in social games and to learn some basic football skills.

It’s an initiative that Caroline hopes that more GAA clubs in Kerry will adopt going forward.

"Stacks are supporting us every Sunday with our 'Football for All' initiative. There's only one other initiative like this in Kerry and it's in Killorglin I think and so we're hoping that the word will get out to other clubs in the county and that they will start running their own versions of 'Football for All' in their clubs at the weekends too," Caroline continued.

