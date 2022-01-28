Audience of millions set to feast their eyes on Kerry in new US TV show

The US TV travel show ‘Ireland with Michael’ is set to showcase Kerry as a holiday destination to audiences of 155 million people across the USA and Canada this month.

The stunning scenery and beauty of Kerry and all that it entails is well known to us here in the Kingdom and now, thanks to a new TV show set to air later this month, this beauty is set to be shared with a potential audience of a whopping 155 million people in North America and Canada.

The US TV travel show ‘Ireland with Michael’ is set to showcase Kerry as a holiday destination and will see viewers taken long for a whistlestop tour of West Kerry with Michael Londra, the Emmy® nominated, Irish singer-producer – a Wexford town native – taking in the sights and sounds of just some of what West Kerry has to offer.

Filming for the episode took place back in the summer of last year and over the course of his time here in Kerry, Michael spent much of his time on the Dingle Peninsula.

It’s here that he meets and greets some of the towns business owners such as ‘The Little Cheese Shop’ which offers local cheeses from farms all over the county and Murphy’s ice cream made with 100 percent locally sourced ingredients and he even samples the gin ice cream.

Going on, Michael follows the sea safari to investigate the marine life that surrounds the peninsula and takes a visit to Inch beach before heading off to meet David Geaney, the world champion Irish dancer many times over and who owns a pub in town where he dances for Michael before the TV host sings a song on emigration and the land left behind.

Later, the crew and Michael pay a visit to Dingle Whiskey to see how all that goes into making their famous product. This visit puts Michael in the mood for a visit with Irish music legend Joanie Madden of the famed band Cherish the Ladies to discuss her recent NEA Heritage Award as well as for a few tunes on the whistle.

“We are delighted to release Season two of ‘Ireland with Michael’, the show has been such a huge hit in Season 1 with a viewership of 75% of all U.S. households. It is an honour to highlight our greatest asset. Be they singers, dancers, poets, artisans or storytellers, our creators share their Ireland, in every episode of the show. I'm so proud of the country and the people in it, it is a joy to be able to share that around the world,” said Michael, speaking about the impending release of the new series.