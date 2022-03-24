Ardfert NS pupils have a ‘BLAST’ as part of educational dance initiative

Sixth class pupils from Ardfert NS who took part in the 'BLAST' dance initiative at their school last Tuesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

It’s been quite the term for sixth class pupils from Ardfert N.S who for the past seven weeks have been given the chance to put their best foot forward in school as they enjoyed a toe-tappingly fun time with Aileen Murphy, a dance and musical theatre artist, as part of a new Department of Education BLAST initiative facilitated by the Tralee Education Centre.

Aileen is a trained artist who has spent the past seven weeks working with sixth class teacher Ms. O Connell to enhance the integration of the arts and creativity in education during the residency with the the emphasis always on developing the partnership between the teacher, the artist and the pupils.

Of particular interest to the pupils was the music from the Hugh Jackman led film ‘The Greatest Showman’, the soundtrack to which has proven incredibly popular since the film’s release in 2017; the pupils focused on the song ‘This is me’ to put dance moves to while they also learned and performed the song ‘A Million Dreams’ from the musical.

The class enjoyed the experience thoroughly and got a wonderful opportunity to develop their creativity through song and dance.

"We were delighted to be chosen as one of the schools to partake in this new Department of Education initiative and the benefits of it were very evident in our school,” said teacher Ms O’Connell.