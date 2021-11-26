Kerry

An Choill Bheag – planting small woodlands in school grounds

With the help of Kenmare Tidy Towns, a small Choill Bheag has been planted in the carpark between Lidl and Supervalu, who funded the planting.

Niamh Ní Dhúill, Learning About Forests Ireland

Cad a dhéanfaimid feasta gan adhmad? What will we do without wood or trees?

What is An Choill Bheag?

Privacy