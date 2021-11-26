An Choill Bheag – planting small woodlands in school grounds

Cad a dhéanfaimid feasta gan adhmad? What will we do without wood or trees?

What is An Choill Bheag?

An Choill Bheag is an initiative of Learning About Forest (LEAF) Ireland.

A Choill Bheag is a small, dense, biodiverse native woodland habitat on the school grounds, providing an educational and recreational resource for the whole school community, enabling students to participate in Biodiversity & Climate Action, Citizen Science, Woodland Skills, Nature Connection and Wellbeing in the school grounds.

It is essential that the students are involved in the entire process, along with the wider school community. Both Primary and Secondary Schools can apply.

Space Required

The space planted can be 200m squared, with 200 mixed native species. Larger spaces can also be considered, or if space is limited, a mixed native hedge or small food forest planting could also be options. Hedges are linear woodlands and essential ecological corridors for both wild plants and animals.

Why do we need to plant trees?

An Choill Bheag is part of a vital ecosystem. Woodlands and Forests are critical habitats for the health of our planet. Planting trees is vital for climate action and biodiversity protection for future generations.

Trees and hedges are vital for: biodiversity, flood control, storing carbon, cooling the atmosphere, soil fertility, regulating and filtering water.

They are often called the ‘Lungs of the Earth’. There is a web of fungi mycelium under the soil connecting all the trees and plants together. It is the original ‘World Wide Web’: invisible and under our feet!

Trees also produce timber, fuel, medicine, fibre and other products and are essential places for us to spend time in nature. An Choill Bheag can be used to teach Citizen Science, The Global Goals, Wellbeing and Nature Connection. Many other subjects can be taught in this outdoor space, including Gaeilge, Maths, Geography, History and Art, transforming the school grounds into an outdoor Living Classroom.

Outdoor Living Classroom

This is an outdoor living classroom, with space created for seating for classes to spend time learning outside. Over time, nature trails can be developed for students to enjoy and explore. As An Choill Bheag matures, students can learn the necessary skills to maintain, monitor and study this essential and beautiful ecosystem in their school grounds.

Choill Bheags in Kerry

We have worked with Kenmare Tidy Towns and planted a small Choill Bheag in the carpark between Lidl and Supervalu, who funded the planting. The students of Scoil Inbhear Scéine carried out the planting and this year we aim to plant a small hazel grove in their school grounds.

Currently An Choill Bheag has funding from Coillte to plant 6 Choill Bheags nationwide. One of these will be planted with the students in the grounds of the Presentation Secondary School here in Tralee, which will be taking place next spring.