All roads lead to Kilflynn this St Patrick’s Day for school fundraiser

Pupils from St Teresa's primary school in Kilflynn, Fionn Cashill, Eoin O'Mahony, Amy McGrath, Niamh McGuckin, Faye Quirke, James Doody and Bobby McElligott who helped to launch the Kilflynn City Running Group's fitness challenge fundraiser which will take place on St Patrick's Day. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Fitness is the name of the game in Kilflynn right now as excitement builds for an upcoming fitness challenge fundraiser organised by members of the Kilflynn City Running Group and which will be in aid of St Teresa’s Primary School in the area.

The challenge, which is set to take place on St Patrick’s Day, will see participants having a choice of taking part in either a 5km run, a 7.5km run. a 10km or for those really looking for a challenge, a 15km run.

It is the brainchild of local men and leaders of the running group, John Mahony and Noel McGrath, who have been meeting twice a week since Christmas and the group consisting of all ages and levels of fitness having completed 5K, 10K and even some 15K walks and runs.

Participants will meet in Crotta O’Neills sportsfield at 10.45am on the day (March 17) and they will then be organised into their groups accordingly. Each distance will have pacers in the front and end of each group while each route will be equipped with markers, stewards while the longer routes will have a water station set up.

Those taking part can give a voluntary contribution towards the fundraiser.

Organisers John and Noel, who all through the training over the last few months have emphasised the importance of having fun while exercising, have again stressed that anyone thinking of taking part on the day, that they put any doubts or worries aside and come out and enjoy a fun day out.

"Kilflynn City Running Group are delighted to be able to help raise funds for the National School in our community, Scoil Treasa Naofa. It is always difficult for local communities to raise money, and we are greatful that we can help our local school raise much need funds. We have raised quite a bit already, but are hoping we will get a lot of contributions on the day,” the said the group this week in the lead up to the big day.

Nora Falvey, Principal of St. Teresa’s Primary School could not be more grateful to the running group for what John, Noel and everyone in the running group is doing to help the school.

“What John and Noel have done is amazing. I have taken part myself and to say it has been enjoyable is an understatement. It has been a great way for me to meet people from the area and you are exercising in a way that it doesn’t feel like exercise,” she said.

"There a great atmosphere at each meet and I cannot wait for St. Patrick’s Day. We cannot thank people enough for their donations so far, the generosity shown by people in these uncertain times has been so humbling,”