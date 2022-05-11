A new chapter beckons in the long story of Listellick NS as new building to open in November

Former student and Kerry Caption Joe O'Connor at the Listellik National School for the launch of their GoFundMe page. He is joined by Frances Day, Karen O Driscoll and Shane Lynch. The students represent each class from first to sixth.

While the majority of us are ready to embrace the coming summer and push all thoughts of winter out of our mind for the next couple of months, there is one group in and around Tralee who will no doubt be ever so slightly willing the time away until winter returns again.

Now, it's that the aforementioned group - the staff, pupils and parents of Listellick NS and all those involved with the school – hate summer, it’s just that they simply can’t wait for November of this year to roll around and bring with it, the opening of their brand-new school building.

The new site is across the road from the present school. To complete the fit-out of the new building and to provide the best possible facilities for the Listellick pupils and the Community the fundraising committee are undertaking a major fundraising drive.

As part of this drive a GoFundMe page was launched this past Monday, May 9, by Joe O’Connor, a past pupil of Listellick and the current captain of the Kerry football team.

This fundraising drive has a target of €36,000 to cover the cost of extending the playground areas of the new school and to purchase a stage for the new hall. These two essential items will be of enormous benefit both to the students and to the Listellick Community and surrounding area.

The school is appealing to all past pupils, past parents and the wider community to get behind this fundraising drive; they can do this by donating to the dedicated GoFundMe page and also by sharing on social media with their contacts.

All donations large and small will be greatly appreciated and can be made via the school's website at http://www.listellickprimary.com or via the following GoFundMe link https://gofund.me/d947b41c