A little bit of rugby history for girls from St Brigid’s secondary school in Killarney

The junior rugby team from St Brigid's Secondary School in Killarney who fell just short of making past the semi-finals, losing by just one try to a very experienced St. Anne's team.

The senior girls rugby team from St Brigid's Secondary School in Killarney who did their school proud when they took part in their first ever Munster Rugby Sevens Tournament last month.

A little bit of history was made in St Brigid’s secondary school in Killarney late last month as not one, not two, but three rugby teams from the school took part in a Munster Rugby Sevens Tournament, the first ever teams from the school to do so.

Cork was the location and the day saw one Junior and two Senior teams travelling make the journey from Killarney to take part in the event. It was almost a fairytale ending for the Junior team, after putting in an amazing effort, fell just short of making the finals, losing by just one try to a very experienced St. Anne's team.

On the Senior side of things, the two teams played eight games in total and came up against far more savvy and experienced sides than themselves who were able to take advantage of strong rucking; despite this though, all the ladies came off the field very proud of their efforts, smiling and ready to play again.

With some major tournament experience under their belt, no doubt the girls will be looking to perform even better next time around.