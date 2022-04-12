A big North Kerry welcome at Listowel Family Resource Centre for Ukranians

Some of the newly arrived Ukranians who have arrived in North Kerry after fleeing the war in Ukraine pictured at Listowel Family Resource centre. Photo by John Kelliher.

The North Kerry community extended a welcoming hand of friendship to those fleeing the war in Ukraine by holding a welcome morning for them in the Listowel Family Resource Centre on Saturday morning where they could find useful information and learn about local social facilities over a cup of tea or coffee.

The Ukrainians, many of them women and children, find themselves with the unenviable and daunting challenge of living in and trying to settle in an area that the majority of them did not know even existed two months ago.

CEO of Jackie Landers, speaking to The Kerryman, said that the main aim of the morning was about touching base with the refugees and ensuring that they were well, their needs were being met and helping them, in any way they can, to help them settle in the community.

“We decided, because we’re a family resource centre where we provide a warm welcome as well as family and community support to all that live in our community, we decided that we would hold a welcome morning for those who are fleeing the war in Ukraine and who were settling in the North Kerry area,” said Jackie.

"As part of the morning, we had other organisations present with us on the day. We had the HSE, Kerry Education and Training Board and Saint Vincent De Paul were also there too. It was more around allowing people to have a space where they had a warm welcome, we had Ukrainian based food and treats for them and then, it was just about going around and chatting to them, asking them how they are and maybe identifying their needs,” she continued.

"There were lots of questions about health needs and around their own personal needs as well. It was just a way of welcoming them to the area. Now, we have been going around and meeting them in their locations as well but our event at the weekend gave them an opportunity to meet other fellow Ukrainians who were living in the area as well,” she added.

A big thank you, Jackie said, must go to Kerry Local Link who provided transport on the day for Ukrainians living in Tarbert who wanted to make the trip to Listowel.

"The main thing is just ensuring that everybody is okay, that they have arrived okay, that they're hydrated, that they’re rested and then looking at needs further down the road and what is required,” she said.