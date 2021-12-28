31 Day January Challenge fundraiser returning for its sixth year next month

January is just a few days away now so why not start the new year off with a hop, skip and a jump as part of the returning ‘31 Day January Challenge’ fundraiser organised by Tralee’s own Poshey Aherne.

The aim of the challenge, alongside promoting positive mental health through exercise, is to raise vital funds for three worthy groups, ‘Help for Lily’, Kerry Parents & Friends and ‘Alannah & Polly’s Fight for Sight’.

For anyone interested in taking part in the challenge, the premise behind it is very simple.

You simply have to do an activity every day for the 31 days of January. For example, this might mean that you walk for 30 minutes every day, or you might decide to walk one day and cycle the next. You can swim, you can do yoga, you can do a fitness class, once you are moving and being active each day in January, that is all that matters.

The cost of taking part in the challenge is €35 each and aside from the cost of the medals, all funds raised will go towards the three chosen charities.

To sign up for the event and to donate your money, head to the GoFundMe page here: https://bit.ly/3esjZnG

Find out more at the challenges Facebook page here.