10 years of Croker for Barbara as St Senans reap rewards of successful fundraiser

Representatives from St Senans GAA Club pictured presenting Mary Fitzgerald from the Comfort for Chemo Kerry charity with a cheque for €5,000 and four sets of Jersey's (three from Kerry and one for Limerick Hurling) Pictured l-r: Barry Selmon, Marian McAuliffe, Jerry Foran (Treasurer), Aidan Beahan (Chairman), Mary Fitzgerald (Comfort for Chemo), Eamon Walsh and Teresa Browne. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Pictured on Sunday afternoon at the St Senans GAA clubhouse were Jerry Foran (treasurer) who presented Barbara Buckley (centre) with her prize of two 10 year premium tickets at Croke Park worth €27,000 which she won as part of the club's '10 Years in Croker' fundraiser competition. Also pictured on Sunday were l-r: Jim Galvin (secretary) with Sean Carr who was one of the early bird prize winners, Aidan Behan (Chairman), Mary Fitzgerald (Comfort for Chemo) Breda Barry, another of the early bird prize winners and Marian McAuliffe. Photo by Joe Hanley.

One lucky Listowel woman finally got her hands on the prize of a lifetime over the weekend – two 10 year premium tickets at Croke Park worth €27,000 – all thanks to a fundraising campaign organised by the North Kerry GAA club, St Senans.

Thanks to the ‘10 Years in Croker’ fundraiser, Barbara Buckley can rest easy in the knowledge that she has a guaranteed seat at every game in Croker for the next decade; now, if only she could guarantee that Kerry will be there every September…

It wasn't just Barbara that was left smiling at the end of the long and successful campaign though, St Senans themselves were left with plenty to celebrate, raising a whopping €107,000 for themselves, €5,000 of which they gave away to their chosen charity of Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Aidan Behan from St Senans was delighted with how the campaign had gone as he shed light on what the club will spend some of the money on.

"We sold over 7500 tickets and we made over €100,000 in profit and we donated €5,000 of that then to charity so it’s been a great success," he said.

"The money will go towards helping to construct an underage full sanded pitch for the youngsters, the underage players. That’s the main project that we’re doing at the moment but we’re going to do an upgrade of the lights along our walkway as well as upgrading the senior pitch. We'll do some work on the fences around the field as well as well as the nets and the balls but the underage pitch construction, that's our main focus,” Aidan continued.

As well as presenting Barbara with the golden tickets, the club also presented both Sean Carr and Breda Barry with their own early bird prizes: two tickets to the 2022 All Ireland hurling final and two tickets to the 2022 All Ireland football final.

Finally, Aidan said that huge thanks must go first and foremost to the community for their support of the fundraiser as he said that everyone really rowed in behind what they were doing and that the club is very grateful.

After this, Aidan said that the work of the committee behind the campaign – in particular the work of Alan Doran and Elaine Doran, Joy Foran and John Quilter – has to be commended as without it, their might not have been a fundraising campaign at all.