10-year-old Aubree’s generous gesture

Aubree MJ Canty with her younger brother Brayden holding aloft the 14 inches of hair Aubree cut off and has donated to the Rapunzel foundation.

Before the cut: Aubree's long hair on display before having it chopped off at Breda's Hair Salon in Ballyheigue by Breda Foran two weeks ago.

10-year-old Aubree MJ Canty from Causeway pictured holding up the 14 inches of hair she had cut off and which she has since donated to the Rapunzel Foundation charity.

Thanks to the incredible selflessness of one 10-year-old Causeway girl, the Rapunzel Foundation this week received the best Christmas present that they could have asked for.

The gift of 14 inches of hair – cut from the head of the amazing Aubree MJ Canty at Breda's Hair Salon in Ballyheigue by Breda Foran two weeks ago – will go a long way towards helping the charity continue their amazing work in helping the lives of those living with hair loss (alopecia).

Her head might be several inches lighter and a tad colder this week as Jack Frost continues to hang around but that is a minor issue for Aubree and her proud family who have sent off the shorn locks to the charity where it will go towards the creating of wigs for those in need.

Her trademark long locks may be gone for now but Aubree is not regretting her decision one bit, having been thinking about the idea to donate for a number of years after seeing and no doubt being inspired by her older sister, Deborah, who donated a whopping 18 inches of her own hair to the same charity a number of years ago.

Speaking to The Kerryman last week, Aubree’s mom Maureen was understandably hugely proud of her daughter’s gesture, something she said that is not easy for a little girl of Aubree’s age to do.

"She’d been talking about it for years because her sister did a few years ago so you know yourself, if one does it, the other has to do it,” she laughed.

"We were very proud of her, of course, because it’s not an easy thing for someone of her age to do, it’s a great gesture to make and she’s thrilled,” Maureen continued.

For more information on the work of the Rapunzel Foundation, you can head over to their website at: http://rapunzelfoundation.com/