Youghal Ironman: Kerry club ‘angry and saddened’ by triathlon tragedy

Members of Tralee Triathlon Club who took part in the IRONMAN Cork event held in Youghal on Sunday say they are angry and upset following the shocking deaths of two athletes during the event.

Investigations are still ongoing to establish why 64-year-old Canadian man Ivan Chittenden and 44-year-old Brendan Wall from County Meath died when they got into difficulty during the swim section of the event.

Online footage has emerged showing rough sea conditions, raising questions over why the swim was allowed proceed. Tralee Triathlon Club had 16 members taking part in either the Full-and-Half-Ironman – both were held on the day – in a discipline that is widely considered to be one of the most challenging of the endurance events.

Treasurer and former chairman of Tralee Triathlon Club, Proinsias Ó Foghlú, expressed the anger felt by many in the club and further afield.

He said many feel that the open water swims at Youghal on Sunday should not have gone ahead considering the poor conditions – high winds and choppy seas – and he said many have questioned if water safety coverage was adequate given the conditions on the day.

The view within Tralee Triathlon Club is that IRONMAN – an international organiser of triathlons - will now find it difficult to hold events in Ireland again considering the tragedy.

‘Our members are very disappointed, angry and saddened at what’s happened. I think had our members taking part known that Triathlon Ireland hadn’t sanctioned the event, they probably wouldn’t have taken part,” Proinsias said.

"It’s a huge commitment to take part with some people training for over a year and a half. This makes it hard for people to back out at the last minute…But safety must always come first. There are now a lot of questions that need to be answered,” he added.

A statement from IRONMAN Ireland said it was ‘deeply saddened’ at the deaths and that safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes’ needed assistance.

IRONMAN Ireland officials and the specific on-swim safety team decided to shorten the swim following inspections to allow for kayaks, lifeguards and medical boats to be concentrated in a smaller area.

‘We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance,’ the statement read.

However, Triathlon Ireland’s technical officials confirmed in a statement that they did not sanction the race on Sunday because of adverse weather conditions in the aftermath of Storm Betty.

"As there is an investigation ongoing, at this stage, it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment only to state that Triathlon Ireland will provide any assistance that the authorities require," said Triathlon Ireland Chief Executive, Darren Coombes.