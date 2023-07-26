Welsh footballing legend Gareth Bale enjoys rounds of golf in Tralee and Ballybunion

Tralee Golf Links and Ballybunion Golf Club welcomed yet another famous face to their courses this week as Gareth Bale, regarded as one of the best footballers of his generation and one of the best Welsh players of all time, enjoyed rounds at the Arnold Palmer designed course and the stunning North Kerry course too to boot.

An avid golfer, recently retired Bale – a five time Champions League winner with Real Madrid – is clearly enjoying life post football and was no doubt eager to try out a Tralee course that has in recent weeks attracted the likes of nine-time Major winner Gary Player and actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Zones.

As well as this, it’s entirely possibly that Bale – who was a guest of honour at the recent Open in Liverpool – was recommended to play Ballybunion on the word of world number three, Jon Rahm, who visited the course last week.

No word yet on how the 34-year-old fared around the two courses but as of late 2022, he reportedly was playing off a handicap of two so it’s safe to assume he fared well on what Tralee and Ballybunion have to offer; he also happily posed for photos with fans before and after his rounds.