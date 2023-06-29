Weekly Pickleball sessions to take place every Tuesday evening in Tralee

Weekly 'Pickleball' sessions started in Tralee on Tuesday and will continue on every Tuesday going forward at the Cumann Iosaef hall in Tralee from 5pm to 6pm. Stock photo.

It’s a sport that has gathered huge momentum over the past year and now, it’s finally made its way to Tralee, with weekly games/sessions set to take place every Tuesday at Cumann Iosaef from 5pm to 6pm.

That sport we’re talking about of course is Pickleball and it will have its this coming Tuesday July 4 evening in the heart of Tralee.

What is the sport though and how do you play it?

Combining many elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, it is played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net.

Games can be played singles or doubles and it’s a sport that can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.

For those interested in coming along on a Tuesday and trying it out:

- all equipment will be provided

- instructors will be on site to explain and teach the game

- players must be aged 18 and over

- no need to book in advance, just come along to learn to play this exciting game.

The sessions will cost just €5 per week and are being organised by the Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership in collaboration with Sport Ireland.

For more information on this, please make sure to contact Debbie on kingdompickleballclub@gmail.com or on 087 298 9537