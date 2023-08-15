Vital fundraiser to be held next month for Kerry man who suffered ‘significant’ stroke in January

Camp native Chris O’Driscoll suffered a significant stroke on January 1 of this year which has led to him spending the past eight months between Cork University Hospital and the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dún Laoghaire. A ‘Night at the Dogs’ fundraiser was launched by Chris’ family and friends last Wednesday.

Family and friends of Chris O’Driscoll pictured at the launch of the Chris O’Driscoll Rehabilitation fundraiser which will take place next month. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

The family and friends of Chris O’Driscoll, a Camp man who suffered a significant stroke on January 1 of this year, have rallied together to organise a vital fundraiser to help him in his recovery.

As a result of the stroke, Chris has subsequently spent the past eight months between the Cork University Hospital and the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire in Dublin where he is currently being cared for.

Organisers of the night, Chris’ family and friends, have said that they are hugely grateful and appreciative for all the support that the event has received to date, be it from the race sponsors, those who have placed adverts for the race program, and for all the people near and far who have brought admission tickets.

Opportunities for further support in each of these areas are still available.

The money raised from the ‘Night at the Dogs’ fundraiser, which will take place on Saturday September 9, will go towards supporting Chris’ ongoing rehabilitation and recovery.

Those who attend on the night will be kept entertained with live music, great raffle prizes, fantastic items for auction as well as a 50/50 prize pot to be won.

Auction items will be displayed ahead of time on the event’s Facebook page where there will be an opportunity to phone in bids ahead of time on your favourite pieces.

Gates will open at 6pm on the night and everyone is invited to come along and join in on the fun for what promises to be a fabulous night for a very worthy cause.

Tickets for the night will cost €10 each.

The Facebook page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093299186962