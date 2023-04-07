Video shows crowds setting off on annual fundraising Good Friday Walk in Tralee

The sun was shining and the crowds were smiling this morning this Tralee as people gathered outside the Grand Hotel in town to take part in the annual 5km Good Friday Walk which, as always, was in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

The walk – which can be as much of a social gathering as much as it is a bit of exercise – took them out Lohercannon and back in via the canal before they arrived back to the Grand Hotel again for tea, scones and a bit of a chat.

All in all, organisers said, it was a great day out for a very worthy cause.

See the crowds setting off at the start of the walk in the video below…