University Hospital Kerry welcomes capital funding that will accelerate completion of key projects

An investment of over €8.5 million that will support a range of projects as part of University Hospital Kerry’s (UHK) ‘GRO Programme’ is being welcomed by management.

This week’s announcement of funding under the programme HSE Capital Plan 2023 Building and Equipment will enhance UHK’s facilities and improve patient care.

The funding allocation will ring-fence work around four projects that are either at the tender or construction stage.

These projects include ‘Vertical Extension and Refurbishment of the Existing Pathology Laboratory’; the ‘UHK Water Infrastructure Replacement and Boiler Replacement’; ‘Provision of Additional Theatre (Obstetrics)’ and upgrade of existing theatre, and the ‘Reconfiguration of Existing HDU’.

Mary Fitzgerald, General Manager of UHK, said the funding allocation is a cause for huge enthusiasm as it will enable the hospital to complete the necessary projects.

"We are very pleased to receive this significant investment under the HSE Capital Plan 2023. These projects will greatly improve UHK’s infrastructure and allow us to deliver enhanced services to our patients,” she said.

In addition, UHK announced the progression of two further projects. These include a permanent new oncology build at UHK, which now has an expanded scope of works to include interim solution and ‘Aseptic Compounding Unit’.

Furthermore, the ‘Maternity Birthing Development’ is a project that recognises the importance of providing comprehensive and high-quality maternity care at UHK.

“We are grateful for the support and recognition of the importance of UHK's role in providing healthcare to the people of Kerry and beyond. UHK remains dedicated to delivering exceptional care and will continue to strive for excellence in patient services,” Ms Fitzgerald added.