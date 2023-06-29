University Hospital Kerry staff profile – Sandra O’Connor, Director of Midwifery

Sandra O’Connor is Director of Midwifery at University Hospital Kerry (UHK). Sandra lives in west Limerick and calls the commute to work every day ‘very manageable’ considering her place of work is close to the scenic and coastal amenities that Tralee has to offer.

It’s all part of reaching a work/life balance that is so important to healthcare workers in Kerry.

When Sandra is not working, she enjoys swimming and the beautiful landscape Kerry has to offer. She feels this is an incentive for healthcare workers to consider UHK as a place to work, live, and enjoy life in Kerry.

Sandra has over 30-years’ experience working in women’s health in Ireland. She is very much committed to her work and the clinical knowledge side of it, which has sustained her enthusiasm for the job over many years.

Coping with high-risk and complex pregnancies and the normal physiological births is all part of Sandra’s busy day at UHK. She is responsible for the oversight of maternity services within the hospital that covers Kerry, west Limerick and east Cork.

For example, this includes antenatal outreach clinics, midwifery-led clinics and education around all antenatal issues and post-birth care for families during their special journey.

Sandra is pleased that UHK has been selected as one of two sites that is funded nationally for the development of a post-natal hub. She describes how there are many positives for midwifery services at UHK at present.

The challenges of her role aside, Sandra says there is a professional ethos that is central to UHK’s maternity services, one that is explicitly ‘woman and family’ focused.

“Yes, there are challenges. But maternity is normally a very joyous thing to be a part of. It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to work in what is a special time in someone’s life. A baby being born is a magical thing,” Sandra explains.

She stressed that part of what makes UHK’s maternity offering so efficient is the staff’s ability to listen to the needs of the women who give birth.

Staff are in a continuous cycle of establishing and improving services based on this basic requirement of putting mothers and babies first. Sandra explains how the culture at UHK also helps to augment this methodology

“To me, making the transition to UHK was a very easy one. The staff here have worked all over the world so there is a lot of expertise at UHK,” she said.

“A lot of health staff in recent years have moved home to Kerry. There is a great pride among the people here. Be it through sport or culture, there is so much to living and working in Kerry. The most important thing for us is making the woman the centre of all our work,” she said.

Sandra adds: “There is a fantastic working and caring culture within the maternity services and across the hospital in general. UHK is evolving all the time. It’s a place where people will listen and respect one another. There is so much that is positive about UHK.”