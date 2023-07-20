University Hospital Kerry staff profile – Mary Fitzgerald, General Manager

Dugah native Mary Fitzgerald has a strong background in nursing for over 30 years giving her the necessary insight to guarantee that patient care is a top priority.

The majority of Mary’s career has been in nursing at UHK where she has worked since 1999.

Mary’s relentless campaigning to further the Comfort for Chemo cause is equally meritorious considering the long-term benefit to Kerry patients is of paramount importance.

Mary’s level of experience - both in terms of work and being a people-person - is precisely what is required to navigate through the healthcare policy and day-to-day running of a busy hospital.

Mary started in nursing management prior to moving to assistant director of nursing. From here, she took on the more challenging general management aspects of UHK in 2018.

It goes without saying that Mary’s elevation up the managerial ladder has coincided with some of the most challenging years at UHK.

Mary explains how no day is the same, while attending managerial meetings - operational and strategic – are important but never cease in presenting new challenges.

The daily meetings with staff and line managers in relation to implementing operational measures is necessary in order to create a more ‘on the ground’ feel to UHK’s managerial remit.

“If someone comes to me with a problem from a particular department, while I’m no expert on every department, having an understanding of how an acute hospital works does help when you have broad awareness and experience,” said Mary.

She also feels an advantage in her role is familiarity with the hospital. When issues do arise, she has a good understanding of what to do.

“I’m at a stage in my career when I would consider myself experienced in a managerial role. I know the hospital and I love it. That is genuine,” she said.

"There are some really good people at the hospital who really want to do the best they can. It’s not easy to work in healthcare, but they do it because they love it. Having these people around you can make the job easier,” she adds.

Mary feels the more experienced the staff are at UHK the more this benefits the day-to-day running of the hospital – and in delivering more specialised patient care.

Mary is keen to get the message out that UHK is a great place to work with very ambitious plans to keep rolling out professional healthcare services.

While UHK’s challenges have been much publicised in recent times, such as patients lying on trolleys for hours, and trying to source and retain core staff, the graph of success is rising again at UHK.

Obtaining staff has improved but remains a challenge, while efforts to decrease waiting times means obtaining more resources to expand services – something that is being exhaustively worked on.

All this leads into the strategic side of Mary’s role. She doesn’t shirk away from the challenges, but rather relishes taking them as part of a committed and collective managerial and staff approach.

“We launched the GRO UHK Programme recently and this is a huge positive for the hospital. It’s a roadmap for where we are going in the future and for the next few years,” Mary said.

Mary concludes by saying she ‘loves every minute’ of working at UHK and that aside from all the logistical challenges, aiming at better targets for UHK is her goal. This can be achieved by enhancing the hospital’s attractiveness as a place to work.

“I know I’m being completely biased when I say this, but Kerry is a great place to work and live. New staff at UHK in recent times have moved here because of where it is located. They feel it’s easier to achieve a work/life balance in Kerry,” she said.

“We have a county with much to offer. It’s easier to have a work/life balance in Kerry than working in a city hospital, for example. That’s something healthcare staff should consider when they think of UHK,” said Mary.