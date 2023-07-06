University Hospital Kerry staff profile – Carol Mannix, Director of Nursing

Carol Mannix is the Director of Nursing at UHK. The Macroom native lives in Killarney with her husband, Padraig, and their family.

Carol is proud to bring her years of experience nursing in Australia to UHK where she oversees the day to day running of over 700 staff nurses and care assistants that are the core of UHK’s patient care ethos.

Having nursed abroad, returning home to work at UHK seemed like a perfect match as it enabled Carol and Padraig to raise their family in Kerry while living close to her place of work.

Carol’s role is a broad one in that she is responsible for a sizable workforce and overseeing all the logistical aspects of nursing. Carol says every shift presents a different challenge, but the same formula applies: the patient is number one.

Carol starts her day at 7am and her first job is interacting with the night-duty staff. This is followed by a formal report and getting preparations sorted for the day ahead. Carol also coordinates with the executive management as part of UHK’s overall strategic plan and the ‘GRO UHK Programme’.

“A lot of the focus is about putting the fundamentals of nursing in place and ensuring quality patient care is the priority,” Carol said.

"These are our goals and what we hope to build on over the next few years. We treat every patient in the same way we would want our own relatives to be treated,” she adds.

Carol acknowledges the ‘great staff’ at UHK, especially after a few difficult years due to the pandemic and staff shortages.

“Luckily, we have been able to recruit very well in the past few months and we have no nursing deficit now, which is a positive thing. It’s to maintain this that is the challenge. It’s about making sure the staff are working in a place they feel proud of. We all come from the community, and we want to make UHK as good as it can be,” she said.

Working at UHK has also brought Carol in closer contact with what she describes as ‘great people’. As Director of Nursing, it’s important for Carol to ensure the nursing sector interacts efficiently with other health professional departments at UHK in order to have the best patient care plan.

“There is a real feeling of everyone working together at UHK. That’s the best part about working here at this point and time. There are huge opportunities here for nurses, and I would encourage new graduates and nurses working overseas to come back to us,” Carol said.

“The lifestyle in Kerry – and all that one has on their doorstep in terms of recreational amenities – is second to none. This kind of quality of life isn’t as easily found in other places. Working at UHK offers a work/family balance, and I can personally vouch for this. UHK is very community focused.”